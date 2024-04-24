Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Decision time edition
The time is almost upon us...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Trey Benson
- Running Back | Florida State Seminoles
- Round No. 3 | No. 65 overall
Dave Canales has made no secret of his desire to make the Carolina Panthers more effective running the football. This is something the head coach believes can help Bryce Young just as much as improved options in the passing game. It's something he feels passionate about and wants to implement stubbornly to keep opposing defenses on their toes.
Many believe the Panthers are set at the running back position. Chuba Hubbard sits atop the depth chart after catching the eye in 2023. Miles Sanders is seemingly getting another shot after an underwhelming campaign. Raheem Blackshear was also brought back for improved depth who can be an asset in the return game.
However, the Panthers have taken a keen interest in running back prospects throughout their assessments. Don't be surprised if general manager Dan Morgan adds another weapon at some stage. Someone like Trey Benson ticks the boxes in no uncertain terms.
Benson boasts a unique blend of size, power, and explosiveness. His physique is league-ready and matched by eye-popping speed for a player his size. This was reflected in his exceptional 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Florida State prospect has outstanding contact balance, which allows him to keep his legs churning even when physical hits come his way. Benson displays the on-field vision needed to exploit gaps with ruthless efficiency. He's progressing as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and doesn't mind mixing it up as a blocker when the situation dictates.
Some injury red flags must be checked out before the Panthers - or anyone else for that matter - pull the trigger. If Benson passes his medical assessments with flying colors, this looks like a genuine every-down running back who could form a prolific trio alongside Hubbard and Sanders right out of the gate.
Make no mistake, whether it's Benson or someone else, this possibility is in play.