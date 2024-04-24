Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Decision time edition
The time is almost upon us...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Renardo Green
- Cornerback | Florida State Seminoles
- Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall
The Carolina Panthers are keeping the lines of communication open with Stephon Gilmore. Whether the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year joins the fold shouldn't be dependent on whether those in power can secure a cornerback prospect from the draft. They need more than one capable performer to sure things up in the secondary looking at the options available.
Jaycee Horn is a stud but remains injury-prone heading into his fourth season. Dane Jackson is someone Dan Morgan has high hopes for, but the cupboard is relatively bare aside from that. Troy Hill re-signed for additional depth and experience. Still, the Panthers need to approach this draft with the long-term in mind.
If Renardo Green is available at this juncture, the Panthers should seriously consider the possibility. The Florida State standout is an explosive athlete with proven production against top-level college talent. He's also got experience as a corner or at the safety spot, which could come in handy within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base defense.
One look at Green's performance on film going up versus LSU's first-round lock Malik Nabers should be enough to enamor teams. He's equally adept at man coverage or operating in a zone scheme. The corner is also a willing tackler and displays solid ball tracking along with route anticipation.
He's not the biggest or most physically imposing cornerback to ever emerge from the college ranks, which is a concern. Green needs to be more disciplined in terms of aggressiveness in coverage against NFL-caliber wideouts who can draw flags at will. Being more impactful in running situations should also help his quest to make an instant impression.
Considering the experience in Carolina's cornerback room - especially if they sign Gilmore once the draft concludes - this looks like a good environment for Green to hone his craft en route to becoming a productive starter in the coming years.