Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Decision time edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Erick All
- Tight End | Iowa Hawkeyes
- Round No. 7 | No. 222 overall
The Iowa Hawkes football program has produced some exceptional NFL-caliber tight ends in recent years. Sam LaPorta was the latest to take the league by storm during a phenomenal rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions. This will likely play a factor in one team taking a chance on Erick All late in the draft.
It just so happens that the Carolina Panthers need to find a solution to their ongoing riddle at the tight end spot. Greg Olsen was never truly replaced despite a merry-go-round of alternatives. Those in power seem confident that Tommy Tremble can make notable improvements with additional responsibilities in the passing game, but there's just no telling for sure with such a small sample size over his first three seasons.
There's no harm in using their final selection on All if he's still available. He flashes moments of fluid movement and crisp route-running. As expected from an Iowa tight end, the player is also a willing and physical blocker either in-line or at the second level.
All has the hand-eye coordinator to make his presence felt over short and intermediate routes. While the production wasn't mind-boggling with the Hawyeyes, he took advantage of opportunities when they arose and developed his ability to become an impact yards-after-the-catch weapon.
While All wouldn't be classed as having game-breaking speed by any stretch, he's not exactly a slouch either. Some work is needed on his route tree and there's also the small matter of the prospect's injury history to factor into the equation.
He's suffered season-ending complications on two occasions. All was restricted to three games at Michigan in 2022 and turned out just seven times last season for Iowa. This is going to see his draft stock fall significantly unless the medical checks are satisfactory.
The Panthers aren't investing much to find out whether All can enjoy some better luck on the health front. If that proves to be the case, he's got all the makings of a Day 3 steal.