Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Dog hunting edition
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections under the new power couple of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales?
A new era dawns for the Carolina Panthers once again. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have been tasked with getting the league's worst franchise off its knees and back to respectability. It's going to take time and patience, but they can build the right foundations throughout what's sure to be a busy offseason.
Morgan made his intentions clear during a fascinating introductory presser. He wants to return the Panthers to its roots. He wants to find players with the right mentality to buy into the core ethos of the organization. Anyone not with the program will be shipped out with little fanfare attached.
This is going to be tough to do in one offseason. The Panthers aren't blessed with much financial wiggle room once key men are extended. They are also suffering the embarrassment of giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as part of their trade for quarterback Bryce Young.
Building through the draft is always the preferred method of success. Scott Fitterer sacrificed too many picks without much on-field growth attached. If everyone within the franchise is bought into gradual progress rather than quick fixes, there's a chance this failed approach can change quickly.
Morgan also wants - in his own words - some dogs to help speed the rebuilding process along. Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at which way the Panthers could go with their upcoming selections adopting this mindset in our latest seven-round mock draft.