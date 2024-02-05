Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Dog hunting edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ladd McConkey
- Wide Receiver | Georgia Bulldogs
- No. 33 overall
The Carolina Panthers might not have a first-round pick, but the No. 33 overall selection is still a valuable asset. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have an abundance of options. Several with first-round grades will be available at this spot, but the need to hit on this pick cannot be overstated.
Morgan could look to address the offensive line. The Panthers also need an edge rusher capable of slotting opposite Brian Burns if he's extended. They are also fully committed to giving quarterback Bryce Young everything he needs to excel moving forward. That means surrounding him with better weapons.
No player at this year's Senior Bowl helped themselves more than Ladd McConkey. The Georgia wide receiver demonstrated his exceptional ball skills and ability to create separation through slick route-running from start to finish. This backed up his outstanding college tape as a two-time college football national champion.
There isn't a route McConkey cannot run. He's devastating over short-to-intermediate areas. He makes contested catches look easy despite not being the biggest. He also has the sort of mentality Morgan is looking for as part of his grand plans for the future.
While McConkey isn't the quickest, his coordinator and intelligence more than make up for his lack of speed. He's the sort of polished pass-catcher who'd become Young's best friend in no time. Especially if veteran Adam Thielen ends up leaving at some stage this offseason.