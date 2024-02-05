Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Dog hunting edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Cam Hart
- Cornerback | Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- No. 101 overall
The Carolina Panthers have some questions to answer at the cornerback position this offseason. Jaycee Horn's fifth-year option is upcoming. While his talent is among the league's best when healthy, staying on the field remains a significant complication entering Year 4 of his professional career.
Donte Jackson might be a cut candidate given the savings involved with a post-June 1 release. C.J. Henderson is out of contract and is unlikely to return. After that, it's slim pickings despite the flashes from others at times during the campaign.
If the Panthers decide more is needed and the draft represents the best chance to find it, then Cam Hart represents a solid value selection at this juncture. The Notre Dame prospect was seen as a sleeper pick by many before the Senior Bowl. That's not the case anymore.
Hart was nothing short of exceptional throughout the week in Mobile, Alabama. His size, length, and physicality to move wideouts off their routes is an impressive transferable skill. There's enough fluidity in his hips and straight-line speed to go downfield with quicker wideouts. The defensive back can also make his presence felt against the run for good measure.
There are some technical flaws to work out, especially when it comes to hand placement. Fortunately, the Panthers have a defensive coordinator who specializes in the secondary. They also have Jonathan Cooley and DeAngelo Hall still on the staff, so this would be a tremendous spot for Hart to end up.