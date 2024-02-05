Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Dog hunting edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Dallin Holker
- Tight End | Colorado State Rams
- No. 165 overall
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have been starved of tight end production in the passing game since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave for the Seattle Seahawks. This is something that has to be resolved this offseason to give Bryce Young a fighting chance of making a better go of things.
Tommy Tremble and Hayden Hurst will be around. The same cannot be said about Stephen Sullivan or Ian Thomas with any guarantee. If both are removed from the equation, the Panthers need to find another high-upside individual from the college ranks.
Dallin Holker ticks all the boxes. The prospect's fortunes were hanging by a thread after becoming frustrated at BYU. As it turned out, his transfer to Colorado State was the best decision he could have made.
Holker came of age with the Rams in 2023. Whatever the coaching staff said worked. He finally started to put his outstanding athletic gifts to better use en route to 64 catches for 767 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The prospect is an imposing figure with a wide catch radius. There seemed to be improved control of his body movements last season. more than at any stage of his college career. This indicates his ability to be coached up and respond positively to adversity.
His yards after the catch numbers are also solid. Holker is not the most explosive, but his potential as a possession receiver and a red-zone threat makes him worthy of consideration at this stage of the draft.