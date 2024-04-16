Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Enemy deal edition
Nothing should be off the table...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Center | Oregon Ducks
- Round No. 2 | Pick No. 33
The Carolina Panthers have made significant improvements to their offensive line this offseason. Dan Morgan had no option other than to invest heavily in protection after quarterback Bryce Young's rookie struggles. Giving him more time in the pocket will be a huge step in a positive direction heading into Year 2 of his professional career.
Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were acquired at great expense to form the team's new starting guard tandem. After releasing Bradley Bozeman, the Panthers are also shifting Austin Corbett to the center position - something that comes with intrigue attached despite the obvious risk.
Corbett's spent most of his career at the right guard spot. He's also coming off two severe knee injuries in consecutive years. Looking at the options behind the former second-round pick, it wouldn't be a shock to see those in power potentially target a long-term option with one of their early selections.
If Jackson Powers-Johnson falls out of the first round, the Panthers must seriously consider the possibility. The Oregon standout looks like a Day 1 starter with decade-long upside if he stays clear of injury. His athleticism is off the charts considering the size attached, which is matched by core strength that's incredibly difficult to shift off the block.
Powers-Johnson is explosive to the point of attack. He's technically sound, boasts a mean streak that's hard not to love, and excels either in pass protection or carving up lanes on running downs. His lack of ideal length might put some teams off, but this would be a slam-dunk, tone-setting pick for the Panthers if available.
With a smooth transition, Powers-Johnson could potentially push Corbett to start in Week 1. At the very least, he'd be an exceptional backup who could step in if this experiment doesn't go according to plan.
Carolina Panthers trade down from No. 39
Doing deals with division rivals isn't necessarily commonplace around the NFL. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings would be the most recent to make transactions with one other, but it is rare more often than not.
In this scenario, the Carolina Panthers move down from No. 39 after a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected edge rusher, Adisa Isaac. This gives them an extra pick and also moves them up the order to No. 79 overall. Something that might be beneficial to Dan Morgan in his quest to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs in free agency.