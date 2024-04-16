Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Enemy deal edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Jared Wiley
- Tight End | TCU Horned Frogs
- Round No. 4 | Pick No. 101
It's not just a dynamic wide receiver that the Carolina Panthers need to give quarterback Bryce Young a helping hand in 2024. Those in power also need to secure a tight end capable of creating separation and giving the signal-caller a security blanket in key moments. This is something the team's lacked since Matt Rhule allowed Greg Olsen to depart for the Seattle Seahawks.
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan seem confident in Tommy Tremble's ability to increase his production with more involvement. That's no guarantee, so bringing in a capable performer from the college ranks represents a realistic avenue of pursuit during the draft.
Jared Wiley comes with more potential than most at this stage. There's a chance the TCU prospect goes much sooner than this depending on how things shake out. It took him a while to firmly establish himself in college, but there was plenty to encourage last season that could be harnessed into something more in the right environment.
Wiley has the prototypical size and athleticism for the tight-end spot. His hands are assured and he's developed strong credentials when it comes to manipulating opposing defenders through sharp route cuts and body control. It's been a common theme throughout this mock draft, but he's also highly intelligent.
Carolina Panthers draft Jaylen Wright
- Running Back | Tennessee Volunteers
- Round No. 5 | Pick No. 142
The Panthers might decide to stick with what they have at the running back position. Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders could be in line for improvements under head coach Dave Canales. Those in power also brought Raheem Blackshear back as a dependable No. 3 option who can play a key role in the return game.
No team gets anywhere by standing still or being complacent. If Dan Morgan feels like a better option can be sought via the draft, he'd be foolish to dismiss the possibility. Besides, getting a legitimate home-run hitter in the backfield adds another dimension to Carolina's rushing attack.
Jaylen Wright represents tremendous value here. The Tennessee standout will probably go higher thanks to his game-breaking speed and violent running style. He's also a patient runner with conviction once he spots a seam, making him a prospect who should be able to find a role for himself as a rookie.
Wright's sample size is small in the passing game, but his athleticism suggests improvements can be made in this area. His stock might drop because of his slender build and an inability to gain yards after contact. That said, he offers something different that Canales can put to good use.