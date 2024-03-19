Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition
Dan Morgan has more wheeling and dealing to do...
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections after a frenzied start to the team's offseason recruitment?
It's been an interesting start to free agency for the Carolina Panthers. Big changes were always coming thanks to Dan Morgan's promotion, Brandt Tilis' arrival, and the influence of head coach Dave Canales in the decision-making process. Not many expected the alterations to be so extreme.
Several established veterans were released to provide future financial flexibility. Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants for what many believed to be way below market value. Others like Frankie Luvu opted to take their chances elsewhere despite having an extension offer on the table. Change is never easy, but it was necessary following a two-win campaign that was one of the lowest moments in franchise history.
This was always going to take time. The priority has been surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with stable protection and better weapons. Those in power are cutting costs on defense and hoping coordinator Ejiro Evero can do more with less. It's a risky strategy, but one the new regime believes can bear fruit.
Of course, there is also the draft to consider. Morgan is putting the Panthers in a position to select the best players available. Some needs are more glaring than others, but having an extra second-rounder following the decision to ship Burns to the Giants opens up their possibilities further.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might approach their picks in our latest seven-round mock draft.
North Carolina users can officially bet on sports in the state and FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating with a guaranteed $250 sign-up bonus! Click here to sign up, deposit $10 or more and bet at least $5 on any game today and you'll automatically receive $250 in bonus bets win or lose. The offer expires soon, so click here to sign up for FanDuel now!