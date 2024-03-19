Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition
Dan Morgan has more wheeling and dealing to do...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Zach Frazier
- Center | West Virginia Mountaineers
- No. 39 overall
Completely revamping the offensive line was a big priority for the Carolina Panthers to kick off free agency in 2024. Those in power spent big to land two new starting guards. Bradley Bozeman was released, who was a strong community presence but didn't look suited to the zone-blocking concepts being implemented by new head coach Dave Canales.
The Panthers plan to switch Austin Corbett - the team's previous starting right guard - to the center position. This comes with some element of risk attached, especially considering the player is coming off two serious knee injuries. Therefore, a young prospect should be targeted at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft.
If Jackson Powers-Johnson is considered to be the best prospect emerging from the college ranks, then Zach Frazier isn't too far behind. The West Virginia college product looks like a potential long-term starter with a smooth transition, bringing a nice blend of physicality and athleticism to the table despite his lack of prototypical size and arm length.
Frazier's biggest strength is from a technical standpoint. His background in wrestling makes him difficult to move off the block. His hand placement and ability to work well within tight windows also stand out considerably when watching the player's film.
There is some work needed to cope with more explosive interior rushers, but Frazier would have time as a dependable backup in 2024 with Corbett at the starting center position. If everything goes well, then starting in 2025 is a distinct possibility in this scenario.