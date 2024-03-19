Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition
Dan Morgan has more wheeling and dealing to do...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tight End | Texas Longhorns
- No. 65 overall
Releasing veteran Hayden Hurst and failing to address the position during free agency indicates the Carolina Panthers will be seeking an explosive tight end via the 2024 NFL Draft. There are a few intriguing prospects available that those in power could target on Day 2 at some stage. However, they won't be alone in coveting some of the higher-profile individuals emerging from the college ranks this spring.
Ja'Tavion Sanders is exactly what the Panthers are looking for. He's dynamic, can create separation quickly, and is a matchup nightmare out of the slot. This enables the Texas prospect to be an asset at all three levels of the field and in the red zone.
Sanders is an assured pass-catching presence that requires a cornerback on him at all times. His agility for a tight end is in keeping with modern-day players at the position, which is matched by an underrated ability to impact proceedings from a blocking standpoint at the second level.
While he's a work in progress at the line of scrimmage, the Panthers have Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas to take on blocking duties. Drafting Sanders with the sole premise of being active in the passing game initially while working on becoming a complete tight end would be the best course of action. Something that could also help Bryce Young in key situations across the middle and when it's time to convert opportunities into touchdowns.