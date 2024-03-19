Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition
Dan Morgan has more wheeling and dealing to do...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Khyree Jackson
- Cornerback | Oregon Ducks
- No. 142 overall
The Carolina Panthers could look further up the pecking order for a talented cornerback if nobody is acquired in free agency. Jaycee Horn remains the only genuine shutdown presence despite his lack of dependability on the health front. New signing Dane Jackson could assist and Troy Hill is coming back, but general manager Dan Morgan must get more help after trading Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
At 6-foot-4, Khyree Jackson has impressive size for the cornerback position. This doesn't limit him from an athletic standpoint either, thriving in press coverage and also proving his worth as a willing tackler in the open field - especially on running downs.
Teams will test him deep early on, but there is a lot to like about Jackson's potential if he can enhance his outstanding traits further under the guidance of Ejiro Evero, Jonathan Cooley, and DeAngelo Hall.
Carolina Panthers draft Tylan Grable
- Offensive Line | UCF Knights
- No. 240 overall
Although the Panthers signed Yosh Nijman to bolster their offensive tackle depth behind Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu, acquiring a development project wouldn't be the worst idea in the world once other critical needs have been met. Tylan Grable fits the mold as an athletic specimen with the scope to boost his skill set considerably with the right coaching.
Grable is tall, long, and has a mean streak that's hard not to love. He's quick into his stance and once the prospect gains leverage, he often emerges victorious from the battle. Expecting him to start right away would be foolish, but his upside alone suggests this is something to contemplate with Carolina's final pick of the 2024 draft.