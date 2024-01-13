Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Offensive focus edition
Carolina Panthers draft Xavier Legette
- Wide Receiver | South Carolina Gamecocks
- No. 33 overall
The Carolina Panthers do not have a first-round pick, but they are selecting at No. 33 overall. They could trade down here to recoup some much-needed draft capital, but they also do need several home-run prospects to fix this roster.
Fortunately, the 2024 NFL Draft is projected to be very deep at wide receiver. Nabbing one of the better wideout prospects in the - Xavier Legette from South Carolina - would be a great start. Somebody who could make quarterback Bryce Young's life easier during his critical second season in a professional environment.
He's 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds, so Legette boasts ideal size and can out-muscle defensive backs. This will be trickier in the pros, but the upside is obvious if the Panthers go in this direction.
Legette is extremely physical at the point of attack and has stellar hands. He'd be a tone-setter in Carolina's wide receiver room and is also a very special downfield target.
Developing Young has to be the team's top priority in 2024, and getting a stud wide receiver prospect such as Legette would be a nice start. He's also well-known to the team's fanbase after an exceptional college career with the nearby Gamecocks.