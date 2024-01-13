Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Offensive focus edition
Carolina Panthers draft Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
- Tight End | Texas Longhorns
- No. 65 overall
The Carolina Panthers need a ton of help on offense. The offensive line needs some work, but I trust the in-house talent with that unit more than what the organization has at the skill positions. This bears more significance at the tight-end spot, which has failed to generate any consistent production since Greg Olsen retired.
Getting the best pass-catching tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft gives Bryce Young a nice security blanket across the middle and on key downs. Ja'Tavion Sanders comes from Texas, so he's gone up against some of the best competition in college football. He's thrived this season, showcasing his explosive route-running and body control frequently.
He doesn't have an intimidating size for the position and is not the best blocker. But in today's NFL, getting a pass-catching tight end seems to carry much more value than it used to.
Sanders would immediately be TE1 on the Panthers if those in power brought him into the building. Pairing him with a capable blocker such as Tommy Tremble could be highly beneficial for Young's growth.