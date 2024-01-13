Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Offensive focus edition
The Carolina Panthers go all-out on offense in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Carolina Panthers draft Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Center | Oregon Ducks
- No. 101 overall
Part of this guy's last name is Powers, so I think he'll be a stud at the next level. In all seriousness, the Carolina Panthers could use some reinforcements along the offensive line.
You could argue that the team should upgrade every position besides right tackle, where Taylor Moton has been a brick wall for years. Jackson Powers-Johnson has played a ton of football in his career and comes from a very strong offensive line school in Oregon.
He'll be just 21 years old at the time of the 2024 NFL Draft and won the Rimington Trophy this year, which is given to the best center in college football. This pick is dependent on what the Panthers have planned for Bradley Bozeman, who regressed in a scheme that didn't suit his skill set.
Carolina Panthers draft Jaylin Noel
- Wide Receiver | Iowa State Cyclones
- No. 145 overall
The Carolina Panthers took a big-bodied wide receiver with their top pick in Xavier Legette, and now get their slot receiver in Jaylin Noel. He is a big play waiting to happen, which is great news for Bryce Young.
According to NFL Draft Buzz, Noel has a 4.45-second 40-yard dash time, which is stellar speed. It's the thing you cannot teach. Being able to take the top off the defense is a desired quality.
Some of the best receivers in the NFL are just total speed demons. Noel caught 165 passes for 1,661 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for Iowa State in his career. He's also played in 37 games, so there's a ton of experience as well.