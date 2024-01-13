Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Offensive focus edition
The Carolina Panthers go all-out on offense in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Carolina Panthers draft Roger Rosengarten
- Offensive Tackle | Washington Huskies
- No. 164 overall
By my count, Roger Rosengarten has played 33 games during his college career at Washington. That's invaluable experience as he looks to make a name for himself at the next level.
When you're picking this late in the draft, the chances that these players even make the roster are relatively small. I do think prioritizing experience with these late-round draft picks is a good idea. Rosengarten, according to Pro Football Focus - as of January 4 - had allowed just two quarterback hits and zero sacks on the season.
He seems to be a brick wall at right tackle, but perhaps with this type of prospect, you kick him inside or even see what he can do over on the blindside.
Carolina Panthers draft Dillon Johnson
- Running Back | Washington Huskies
- No. 179 overall
Finishing with two straight picks from the University of Washington, the Carolina Panthers go all offense in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Dillon Johnson rushed for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns this year. With over 2,000 yards in his college career, he would hope to make the roster as the primary backup or even as the team's No. 3 option.
Using every single pick in this mock draft on offense might not be the best strategy, but the Panthers used each of their selections in 2020 on defense, so they would not be unfamiliar with heavily prioritizing one side of the ball.