Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition
Attention has already turned to what should be another dramatic Carolina Panthers offseason...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Troy Fautanu
- Offensive Line | Washington Huskies
- No. 33 overall
The upcoming offseason should be centered around one thing and one thing only. The Carolina Panthers must provide quarterback Bryce Young with everything he needs to thrive during the 2024 campaign and beyond.
Young's endured some significant hardship as a rookie. Damage that is bordering on irreparable unless the Panthers do right by the No. 1 overall selection in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
While gaining more explosiveness in the wide receiver room should be considered at No. 33 overall, Carolina must solidify their offensive line. This unit has been a complete abomination this season and Young is suffering as a result.
Someone like Troy Fautanu is worth a good look if he makes it to No. 33 overall. The Washington prospect currently operates as the program's left tackle as they prepare for the college football playoffs, but his size could indicate a switch to the interior once he gets to the pros.
Fautanu is technically sound and agile enough to deal with speed rushers. The hand placement is sound and the player is also on an upward trajectory, improving with every college campaign.
His functional strength needs work, but it's coming along. Much will depend on what the Panthers' new coaching regime has planned for Ikem Ekwonu. However, Fautanu could play the edge or on the interior with minimal fuss.