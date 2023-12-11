Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tight End | Texas Longhorns
- No. 65 overall
It's been another year of almost anonymous production from the tight ends. The Carolina Panthers haven't been able to count on this position group since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave in 2020 free agency. A complete revamp is needed when the offseason arrives.
Hayden Hurst's arrival in free agency hasn't gone according to plan. Stephan Sullivan and Tommy Tremble remain inconsistent in the passing game. Ian Thomas seems like a lost cause and will likely be moved on as a salary-cap casualty at some stage this offseason.
Finding a gifted performer who could become quarterback Bryce Young's best friend is worth its weight in gold. Ja'Tavion Sanders is the problem solver Carolina craved at the tight end spot and is well worth a gamble here.
Sanders boasts exceptional footwork and ball skills. His sharp route-running makes him an asset across the middle in pursuit of moving the chains. The Texas prospect makes things happen with the football in his hands and makes contested catches look easy when in the mood.
Some blocking concerns need work where Sanders is concerned. But using him primarily in the passing games while he develops other areas could enable the dynamic individual to make an immediate contribution. Something Young will no doubt welcome in the biggest way imaginable.