Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition
Attention has already turned to what should be another dramatic Carolina Panthers offseason...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Jonah Elliss
- Edge Rusher | Utah Utes
- No. 134 overall
Allowing Haason Reddick to walk in free agency remains one of the worst decisions made by the Carolina Panthers in recent memory. It's been another campaign of almost no consistent pass-rushing presence on either side. Even Brian Burns is struggling to make an impact after becoming the focal point of opposing protection schemes.
Despite this, Ejiro Evero's defense continues to hold its own. For this unit to make the strides needed next season - whether the respected coordinator is around or not - the Panthers must find better options.
Finding productive pass-rushers on the free agent market isn't usually a cheap exercise. Therefore, adding another intriguing weapon from the college ranks should be strongly considered.
It's hard not to be impressed by the growth displayed by Jonah Elliss this season. He should be on everyone's draft radar in the mid-rounds after attaining 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss from 10 games. He's not the most refined, but the prospect always finds a way to get the job done.
Elliss is a commanding force against the run, especially when identifying gaps in the interior. This is matched by instinctive pass-rushing moves and quick bursts that allow him to reach the backfield quickly.
As previously stated, Elliss needs some development. His pass-rushing moves in particular could use an added boost. But this looks like a solid value pick with a long-term upside.