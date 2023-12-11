Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition
Attention has already turned to what should be another dramatic Carolina Panthers offseason...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Brandon Coleman
- Offensive Line | TCU Horned Frogs
- No. 158 overall
After the offensive line went through very few injury complications until Week 18 of the 2022 season, it's been the complete opposite this time around. Brady Christensen lasted just one game. Austin Corbett barely featured before suffering another significant knee injury soon after his return. This has exposed the Carolina Panthers' complete lack of genuine depth across the protection.
Only Sam Howell of Washington Commanders - who is on course to break the single-season NFL record for sacks against - is taking more hits than Bryce Young. This has to change if the Heisman Trophy winner's confidence wants to avoid going to the point where it's beyond salvageable.
After gaining a potential Day 1 starter at pick No. 33, the Panthers identify another offensive lineman further down the pecking order. Someone with the physical traits to become a nice depth piece at the very worst.
Brandon Coleman flashed promise during his time at TCU. He's aggressive in finishing off blocks with ruthless conviction. There's also enough to like about his capabilities in the run game with the size and length normally associated with NFL interior offensive linemen.
Leaving Coleman on an island would be foolish until he becomes more aware of his surroundings - especially in pass protection. Adjusting more effectively is something else that will serve him well if given an opportunity at the next level.