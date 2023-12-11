Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Jaylin Simpson
- Cornerback | Auburn Tigers
- No. 162 overall
There are some questions surrounding the cornerback room heading into the spring. Jaycee Horn is back and looks the part, which gives the Carolina Panthers a legitimate shutdown presence. As for the others, doubts remain for one reason or another.
Donte Jackson looks like a primary salary-cap-cut candidate. Troy Hill and C.J. Henderson are out of contract. If the Panthers decide to move on from all three, replacements will be required as a matter of urgency.
Some decent options might be available on the free-agent market worthy of consideration. Picking up a potential steal during the draft is another potential avenue to explore once other key needs have been addressed beforehand.
Jaylin Simpson has the size, length, and athleticism to mold with the right coaching. He's thrived in pass-man coverage situations during his time at Auburn. However, he represents a feast-or-famine option until the prospect becomes more disciplined.
There's a lot to like about Simpson's awareness. He reacts well either in man or zone coverages. The defensive back also boasts plenty of SEC experience, which is still regarded as the pinnacle of college football when push comes to shove.
Simpson is a risk taker. This can be his undoing on occasion. If the same occurs in the NFL against elite-level wide receivers capable of punishing even the slightest mistake, he won't last long in the league.
That said, Simpson has enough to suggest he's worth the gamble. Hopefully, the Panthers have the right coaches in place to nurture his obvious talent.