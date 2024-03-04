Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Trading Brian Burns edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Darius Robinson
- Defensive Line/Edge Rusher | Missouri Tigers
- No. 33 overall
Trading Brian Burns would leave the Carolina Panthers without a consistent pass-rusher. Strengthening the unit even if the former Florida State star sticks around would be beneficial. If he departed via a tag-and-trade, the need becomes even more glaring.
Finding one or two options in free agency if the price is right should be considered. Adding someone on a cheaper contract from the college level is something else for those in power to consider in this scenario.
Darius Robinson is gaining significant traction at the right time. The Missouri standout turned in an eye-popping display of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine to further boost his stock. His speed off the block and versatility make him an intriguing addition if he doesn't go in the first round.
Robinson is a unique individual. He can line up almost anywhere on the line of scrimmage with equal effectiveness. The prospect also boasts the speed needed to transition to an edge rusher in the right scheme. This could reap rewards within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base system after the defensive coordinator opted to stick around.
There would be an immense amount of pressure on Robinson to make a big-time contribution immediately if Burns was traded. He's got the right mentality to take on the challenge, but expecting him to replicate this borderline-elite production right out of the gate is extremely unfair.