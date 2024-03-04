Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Trading Brian Burns edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ben Sinnott
- Tight End | Kansas State Wildcats
- No. 65 overall
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers are making their intentions clear heading into free agency. They want to do everything in their power to give quarterback Bryce Young a fighting chance after his disappointing rookie campaign. If that means sacrificing edge rusher Brian Burns and some other defensive pieces who are out of contract, so be it.
Again, it's a contentious issue. Recent reports also indicate the Panthers are going after capable veteran offensive linemen in free agency. This leaves the possibility of focusing on the skill positions when the 2024 NFL Draft arrives depending on who they can convince to join their ambitious project.
Adding another dynamic weapon to the tight end room should be considered. Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble didn't factor much in the passing game last season. Ian Thomas looks like a prime salary-cap-cut candidate. Stephen Sullivan flashed some promise, but it would be a shock if he could develop enough to become a focal point.
Ben Sinnott is well worth a shot at this stage of the draft. The Kansas State product looks tailor-made to carve out a successful professional career for himself despite having just two years of starting college experience. He's a smooth route runner who coordinates his body well to make tough catches. This is something the Panthers haven't had at the position since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.
Sinnott blew everyone away at the NFL Scouting Combine. The athleticism on display matches his tape, which is always the most important thing. With a smooth transition, he could become another decent asset for Young to call upon immediately.