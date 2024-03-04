Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Trading Brian Burns edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Cam Hart
- Cornerback | Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- No. 102 overall
It seems as if the secret might be out on Cam Hart. The physically gifted cornerback did his draft stock an untold amount of good at the NFL Scouting Combine. He could go much higher than this projection as a result, but the Carolina Panthers would no doubt benefit greatly from his presence looking at their current need in the secondary.
Hart has the size and speed needed to thrive at the next level. Teams will test him deep early on - which isn't uncommon for rookie cornerbacks - so how defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero manages him as a rookie will be crucial for his overall development in this scenario.
That said, there's plenty to like about Hart in press coverage over short-to-intermediate routes. His aggressiveness can move wide receivers off their routes with supreme efficiency. He's instinctive and fluid enough to change direction quickly. The Notre Dame prospect is also a willing participant against the run for good measure.
Some technical flaws in Hart's game need work. Considering Evero's previous background coaching defensive backs and the presence of Jonathan Cooley and DeAngelo Hall on Carolina's staff, this would be an exceptional spot to learn and grow to potentially contribute from Week 1.
Much will depend on Jaycee Horn's health and Donte Jackson's future, but the Panthers need more at the cornerback position. Especially if Troy Hill and C.J. Henderson don't return. Hart is a decent choice here.