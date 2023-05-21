Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tight End | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 2 (Pick No. 37)
While there's no disputing Brock Bowers as the standout tight end prospect coming out of the collegiate ranks next year, there are a few other enticing individuals for the Carolina Panthers to monitor next season. And until further notice, this is an area of significant need.
Hopefully, the addition of free-agent Hayden Hurst can provide the tight-end unit with an upturn in production. Something that the Panthers have sorely lacked since their decision to let Greg Olsen walk in 2020 free agency for the Seattle Seahawks.
Ian Thomas is now being paid like a blocking tight end, which is where he's best suited. This is also the year Tommy Tremble must make strides, which cannot be ruled out entirely under the expert guidance of NFL-caliber coaches for the first time.
If none of the aforementioned trio steps up, the Panthers have a real problem on their hands. One that could address long-term by drafting Ja'Tavion Sanders in this scenario.
Sanders enjoyed a superb first season as a starter in 2022, gaining 54 receptions for 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He's not the quickest, but the prospect boasts the sort of big-time playmaking skills that are always highly coveted by NFL teams.