Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Cam Hart
- Cornerback | Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Round No. 3 (Pick No. 69)
Considering the questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers cornerback room currently, it's been disappointing to see the positional group get relatively ignored throughout the offseason. Something that has the scope to jeopardize Ejiro Evero's chances of making a real go of things next season.
Jaycee Horn is one of the league's best young cornerbacks and should thrive in Year 3 of his professional career. As for the rest, it's not hard to see why there are doubts.
The performance levels of C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. in 2022 were subpar at best. Donte Jackson might take time to recover from a torn Achilles, and asking fifth-rounder Jammie Robinson to accumulate starting reps immediately could be a step too far.
All signs point to the Panthers needing another stable cornerback in 2024. Providing he continues with some impressive development next time around, Cam Hart is a prospect of interest.
The Notre Dame product has the size and length normally associated with modern-day cornerbacks. Hart also boasts outstanding athleticism and is physical enough to cover slot receivers or even tight ends with minimal complications.
These traits are matched by eye-catching tackling capabilities, making Hart a supreme asset against the run. There are some technical kinks to work out, but these can hopefully resolve themselves during his final campaign with the Fighting Irish.