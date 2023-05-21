Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Eric Gentry
- Linebacker | USC Trojans
- Round No. 5 (Pick No. 132)
This is normally the stage of the draft where general manager Scott Fitterer starts betting on high athletic traits. Something that's brought decent prospects to the Carolina Panthers who've gone on to make contributions much quicker than anticipated.
It can be a crapshoot of sorts. But one could argue that's the case for almost any prospect given how difficult the transition from college to the pros can become.
Adding to the linebacking corps might be a bigger need than most for the Panthers next season. Jeremy Chinn and Frankie Luvu are out of contract, Shaq Thompson is heading into the final year of his deal, and who knows if Brandon Smith will be a long-term starter given such a small sample size as a rookie.
The chances of Chinn and Luvu both leaving are non-existent - or at least they should be. But acquiring someone with Eric Gentry's upside could be something to explore all things considered.
Gentry's size, anticipation, and speed make him a legitimate sideline-to-sideline presence at the second level. The prospect transferred from Arizona State to USC last season and took a leap forward - which won't have gone unnoticed by NFL scouts.
While the player could do with bulking up to add a more physical aspect to his game, Gentry has a lot going for him. There is also positive position versatility to operate almost anywhere across the linebacker unit or even as an edge rusher should the situation dictate.