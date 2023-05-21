Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Delmar Glaze
- Offensive Line | Maryland Terrapins
- Round No. 5 (Pick No. 159)
No matter how good things might appear across the Carolina Panthers' offensive line currently, all it takes is a couple of injuries to completely shift the landscape. Therefore, it's always a good idea for the organization to bolster depth at every position.
The Panthers got themselves a productive interior presence that might emerge as a starter during this year's draft. Chandler Zavala faced a nervous wait and desperately wanted to join Carolina - a wish general manager Scott Fitterer granted in the fourth round much to coach James Campen's delight.
With Justin McCray, Cam Erving, and Michael Jordan out of contract in 2024, finding another viable option via the draft could provide a long-term, cheap solution to any potential depth complications. Delmar Glaze is a prospect that ticks all the boxes in terms of versatility and consistency.
The Maryland product has experience as a guard, as a center, and could even fill in at one of the tackle positions if needed. Glaze is a physical mauler with nifty footwork, which makes him a three-down asset with enough length to keep opposing rushers at bay.
Glaze's lack of agility indicates a permanent switch to the offensive line interior is almost assured once he gets to the pros. But his traits indicate a prominent depth piece at the very worst unless there is a steep drop-off in production next season.