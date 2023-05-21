Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Justin Eboigbe
- Defensive Line | Alabama Crimson Tide
- Round No. 6 (Pick No. 161)
It's been all change on the Carolina Panthers defensive front this offseason as Ejiro Evero switches to a 3-4 base scheme. This is another fascinating dynamic for fans to monitor during the preparation period and when competitive games finally begin.
Derrick Brown is shifting to a 3-4 defensive end and could be partnered by DeShawn Williams. Shy Tuttle - another free-agent signing - looks set to man the nose tackle slot and is a formidable presence to shift off the block when firing on all cylinders.
Even if the aforementioned trio becomes a destructive force, the Panthers need another depth option that can be molded into a starter over time. There are some injury complications attached, but Justin Eboigbe has a ton of talent and hails from a program known for churning out NFL-caliber performers.
After a serious neck complication ended his 2022 season early, Eboigbe stated via AL.com he is now fully healed and looking to bounce back. The imposing lineman also has the leverage and versatility teams always gamble on lower down the pecking order.
"Just taking every day as a day in getting better whether it be in the weight room, on the field, in the meeting room watching film or learning new stuff. Just take advantage of the day that’s given because honestly, I would never thought that that would happen to me back in September but it is what it is and it’s about making the days count."- Justin Eboigbe via AL.com
Teams might be wary of his medical history when push comes to shove. Eboigbe must also become a little more flexible to improve his chances of carving out an NFL role for himself.