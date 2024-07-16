Carolina Panthers coach gives glowing reference to unfortunate departure
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made an effort to keep Frankie Luvu around this offseason. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis had a price in mind for the ferocious linebacker and made what they believed to be an acceptable offer to prevent him from leaving in free agency. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.
Luvu spurned their advances in favor of joining the Washington Commanders. The former undrafted free agent believed he could take his game to new heights within Dan Quinn's expansive defensive system. This was a body blow to the Panthers, especially considering his influence on and off the field over the last two years.
The Panthers will find life difficult without Luvu. They signed Josey Jewell to potentially fill the void, but this looks like a severe downgrade. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is tasked with doing more with less once again in pursuit of bolstering his head coaching chances during the 2025 cycle.
Carolina Panthers coach lauds Frankie Luvu to former teammate
As it turned out, Luvu got a glowing recommendation from a current Panthers coach upon joining the Commanders. Defensive backs coach DeAngelo Hall, who played cornerback for Washington, gave the move his seal of approval when speaking to ex-teammate London Fletcher. Something that leaves the retired linebacker confident this can become a high-quality signing based on comments via Fan Nation.
"He said, ‘Fletch, you’re going to love him. You are absolutely going to love him. He is my type of player, he is our type of player.’ He really sets the tone. Just looking at the tape, him as a blitzer, he was their best pass rusher and best blitzer for the Panthers last year. And that’s one of the elements he brings to this defense. The physical intensity."- London Fletcher via Fan Nation
Hall was around Luvu last season as he emerged into an integral piece of Carolina's defensive plans. He saw the consistent performances and outstanding leadership qualities he brought to the table. The progressive coach is confident the same trend can continue in a different environment.
The Panthers didn't place the franchise tag on Luvu, allowing him to test the market and get what he thinks is a better fit elsewhere. Quinn's allure and the promise of learning from perennial All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner was too tempting to ignore. That's something Carolina couldn't provide despite some encouraging arrivals throughout the first recruitment period with Morgan leading the charge.
It seems for all the smart money as if Luvu will become another Panthers player who goes on to thrive elsewhere. He's at the peak of his powers and ascending rapidly. Even though edge rusher Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants, this departure could be the most sorely felt of all when push comes to shove.
Hopefully, the duo of Jewell and Shaq Thompson can plug the gap. Morgan also likes third-round selection Trevin Wallace's chances of becoming a long-term option at the defensive second-level. But it'll take a monumental effort to replicate the energy and playmaking prowess that became synonymous with Luvu's time with the organization.
Luvu is going to take the Commanders by storm. Panthers fans will be casting envious glances in his direction if their remaining options don't meet the required standard.