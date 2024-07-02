3 Carolina Panthers coaches who can bolster head coaching chances in 2024
By Dean Jones
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC
Ejiro Evero is going to be a head coach. That's not up for discussion. The question is whether or not he can finally do enough to get over the hump next season?
Evero came into the Carolina Panthers with a blossoming reputation in 2023. David Tepper had to shell out substantial sums to bring him into the building. It was money well spent considering the exceptional job done by the defensive coordinator in difficult circumstances.
Despite no offensive output and a plethora of injuries, Evero's defense performed well. It wasn't perfect, but production went better than most envisaged considering how almost every position group was decimated by frustrating injury issues.
This inevitably came with head coaching interest in Evero's direction. He was a leading candidate for the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks gigs. He came close to attaining both jobs before they went in different directions. This was a blow, but the Panthers blocked every approach from those looking to acquire the progressive figure for a sideways coordinator move.
Dave Canales wanted to keep continuity on the defensive coaching staff. Evero seemed happy enough to stick around once he heard the head coach's plans for progress. This could be the most important move above all else when push comes to shove.
Evero lost some established stars throughout the offseason. The Panthers transitioned their major investment to the offense in pursuit of helping quarterback Bryce Young. This means he must do more with less once again to keep his unit competitive.
If Evero can accomplish this feat looking at the players at his disposal, he'll be among the leading contenders for a promotion during the 2025 head coaching cycle. The Panthers should be expecting this, so forming a contingency plan to ensure no momentum is lost should be decided upon way ahead of time.
The Panthers will get a compensatory draft pick if Evero becomes a head coach in 2024. But that won't make up for a devastating yet inevitable departure.