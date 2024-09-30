Carolina Panthers dealt another crippling injury to decimated defense
By Dean Jones
Just when the Carolina Panthers were starting to build some momentum, head coach Dave Canales had to cope with another season-ending injury to an established locker room leader. Yet another major stumbling block for the franchise at the worst possible time.
The concerns among the players, coaches, and fans were evident after Shaq Thompson went down in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals. Canales stated after the game that they were waiting on tests, but the look on his face told its own story. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it's a serious issue.
Carolina Panthers must cope without Shaq Thompson again
The senior insider revealed that Thompson is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles that will rule him out for the entire campaign. This is the second season in succession where the veteran linebacker had his year cut short due to injury. He lasted just two games in 2023 after sustaining a broken fibula.
This is even worse. Achilles issues are notoriously difficult to overcome, especially for aging players in a position that relies on quick-twitch explosiveness and changes in direction. Thompson faces a long road back, but his absence leaves a gaping hole on the field and in the locker room for good measure.
Thompson is the inspirational leader - one of the team's longest-serving players and one of only two holdovers from Carolina's memorable run to the Super Bowl in 2015. The former first-round pick out of Washington looked back to his best this season despite the defensive frailties overall. Now, the Panthers will have to cope without another talisman.
This comes on the back of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown's torn meniscus that ruled him out for the remainder of 2024 after just one contest. It's a devastating blow, especially considering this defense isn't exactly blessed with talent after parting ways with several stars throughout the offseason.
One would anticipate rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace to step in and fill the void left by Thompson. He's got explosiveness and should help. However, this looks like a downgrade unless the first-year pro takes a meteoric leap forward with increased responsibilities on his shoulders.
What this means for Thompson's future in Carolina remains to be seen. The second-level enforcer is out of contract in the spring and might not return until this time next year. The player's already stated his desire to continue his career. Whether that'll be with the Panthers or not remains to be seen.
General manager Dan Morgan values Thompson highly. He's done right by the team over the last two offseasons, taking pay cuts to provide those in power with some financial flexibility. A situation could emerge where Carolina returns the favor, but the new regime is running things with a business-first mindset rather than harboring any sentiment.
This is a hammer blow to Thompson and the Panthers. All fans can do is wish him the very best of luck in his recovery and hope he does enough to convince Morgan he's worthy of another shot in 2025.