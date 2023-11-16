Carolina Panthers deep dive: Following the Rams' blueprint for success
The Carolina Panthers need to copy the pre-Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams.
Here's why the Carolina Panthers should model the same method implemeted by the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay for future success.
When you think about the similarities between the two teams, the 2023 Carolina Panthers and the pre-Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams could end up sharing the same franchise arc. This will take a bit of explaining, but I do see some similarities here.
The 2023 Panthers just might be the worst team in the league. To make matters worse, they don't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has struggled to make an impact. But he's also got no legitimate playmakers and is playing behind an offensive line made of glue and wet leaves.
No quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes would succeed in this situation, so Young does not take all of the blame here. Most of the blame needs to fall on the shoulders of general manager Scott Fitterer, who may be out of a job in Carolina at the end of the year.
Some of the blame also falls on head coach Frank Reich, who is what some thought to be a strong and reliable offensive mind with a history of quarterback development. We haven't seen that in Carolina thus far, and this team is heading nowhere fast unless something changes.
And that's what brings me to the topic at hand.
If you think about it, there might be some clear similarities between the Rams in 2016 and the 2023 Panthers. Allow me to elaborate.