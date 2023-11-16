Carolina Panthers deep dive: Following the Rams' blueprint for success
The Carolina Panthers need to copy the pre-Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams.
Carolina Panthers can copy the Rams
The Carolina Panthers seem to have an aging head coach who couldn't motivate anyone to make a ham sandwich in Frank Reich. They also have a pretty poor offensive line in need of quality talent, which could come via the free-agent market.
In terms of weapons, the Panthers, like the Los Angeles Rams' weapons at one point, are good-not-great players and don't elevate the quarterback.
The Rams gave Jared Goff a ton of help when they brought in several new wide receivers and quality offensive linemen. This is precisely what the Panthers need to do.
A reworked wideout room is a must if the team wants to see Bryce Young develop. More consistency along the protection should also be a top priority.
Just like the Rams, the Panthers do have a ton of talent on defense that they should build on. Bringing back someone like Brian Burns would keep that unit in a good spot. Hoping for better injury luck may also be in the cards.
As for the coaching, the Rams replaced Jeff Fisher with Sean McVay - someone half his age.
There is another young, offensive coach quickly rising in the NFL's ranks. He's currently with the Detroit Lions.
Ben Johnson is surely going to be in high demand this offseason. He should be someone the Panthers take a long look at, even though he turned down an interview with David Tepper during the 2023 head coaching cycle.
I'm not necessarily saying the Panthers have to hire a young, offensive head coach or even fire Reich. But can't you see the similarities?
The Panthers don't necessarily need to rebuild the team - they need a bit of a reset on offense. That's exactly what the Rams did when McVay was brought over. They acted quickly in doing what was necessary to develop Goff, and things started trending upward quickly.
I think this blueprint is what the Panthers need to follow.