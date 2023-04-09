Carolina Panthers have earned trust after exceptional offseason in 2023
The Carolina Panthers have earned a level of trust that wasn't there previously after an exceptional offseason for the franchise in 2023.
Things couldn't have gone any better for the Carolina Panthers this off-season. There is a level of professionalism from top to bottom that failed to materialize under the previous regime, which has resulted in a phenomenal period of recruitment and genuine hope the good times can return at the earliest possible opportunity.
It's a road to a possible redemption of sorts for general manager Scott Fitterer and team owner David Tepper. Both influential figures sat back and watched Matt Rhule completely mishandle most key decisions throughout his disastrous tenure, which was a mistake they were not going to make again if the last few months are any indication.
Hiring head coach Frank Reich and shelling out huge financial sums for an elite-level coaching staff was just the start. A busy free-agent period saw a number of eye-catching veterans come into the fold on team-friendly deals, with Carolina's bold trade to land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft also bringing a significant amount of intrigue.
Fans should trust Carolina Panthers as QB decision looms
Heated conversations continue to take place among fans on social media about what the Panthers should do with the top pick. Many want the pure passing presence of C.J. Stroud, while others want those in power to go with the riskier option of Bryce Young after his phenomenal college production at Alabama.
After such encouraging signs since the 2022 campaign concluded, it's earned a level of trust in the collaborative process that was seldom seen when Rhule called the shots. And as Fitterer stated recently, the Panthers have put everything in place to ensure their new face of the franchise can hit the ground running.
"If you're going to go with a young quarterback, you have to have a running back, you have to have the tight end, you have to have the receivers. We feel like we have the offensive line. … Everything we’ve done the last couple years is build a defense, build an offensive line, so when we get to that position, we can drop someone in. We’re in that position right now."- Scott Fitterer via ESPN
There appears to be an opportunity for the Panthers to seize control of the NFC South with the right man under center. It won't be easy - and there are other holes that must be filled before competitive games arrive - but this isn't the most competitive division by any stretch and something Carolina can take full advantage of.
It's been a long time since there was this level of optimism surrounding the Panthers. Constant underachievement followed their incredible run to the Super Bowl in 2015, but there are signs of life that this once-proud franchise can pick itself off the canvas and into legitimate title contention once again.
Of course, this counts for nothing if the Panthers cannot become cohesive and benefit greatly from the recent coaching hires. Staying healthy will also be an important element in the equation that could complicate matters.
Whether it's Young, Stroud, or even Anthony Richardson, fans should trust those in prominent positions of power. They've more than earned that right looking at their full body of work throughout the offseason.
What comes after that will determine how long this newfound trust lasts.