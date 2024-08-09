Carolina Panthers fans are going to love this Julius Peppers bobblehead
Carolina Panthers fans will always remember Julius Peppers. It would be impossible to forget the man who spent a decade in Carolina, terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.
Peppers - a member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class - racked up 159.5 sacks in his career, including 97 with the Panthers (the franchise record).
So we figured you'd want to check out this new, limited-edition bobblehead from FOCO.
Julius Peppers Carolina Panthers Career Retrospective Bobblehead
From FOCO: A list of accolades a mile long will have you ready to pick this Peppers. Introducing the Julius Peppers Carolina Panthers Career Retrospective Bobblehead.
This bobblehead will begin shipping in January, but you can't wait that long to order yours. That's because FOCO is only producing 124 of these.
So don't wait. Get your pre-orders in now for this Julius Peppers Hall of Fame bobblehead.
