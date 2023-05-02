Carolina Panthers fans need this Bryce Young NFL Draft bobblehead
The Carolina Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select their franchise quarterback Bryce Young.
Young, who had done just about everything a quarterback could do in college, has plenty of weight on his shoulders.
But he's used to pressure - because expectations in the NCAA don't get higher than they do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
We can't wait to see the Panthers new-look offense take the field this fall, but until they we'll just whet our appetites on this new, limited-edition bobblehead from FOCO.
It features Bryce Young standing on the NFL Draft stage holding his brand new jersey.
Check it out below.
Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 2023 Draft Pick Bobblehead
From FOCO: The pick is in. And it's a good one. Step up to the podium and welcome the Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 2023 Draft Pick Bobblehead to the league. Edition size: 223.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.