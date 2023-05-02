Fansided
Carolina Panthers fans need this Bryce Young NFL Draft bobblehead

Nathan Cunningham
The Carolina Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select their franchise quarterback Bryce Young.

Young, who had done just about everything a quarterback could do in college, has plenty of weight on his shoulders.

But he's used to pressure - because expectations in the NCAA don't get higher than they do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

We can't wait to see the Panthers new-look offense take the field this fall, but until they we'll just whet our appetites on this new, limited-edition bobblehead from FOCO.

It features Bryce Young standing on the NFL Draft stage holding his brand new jersey.

Check it out below.

Bryce Young Carolina Panthers
FOCO /

Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 2023 Draft Pick Bobblehead

From FOCO: The pick is in. And it's a good one. Step up to the podium and welcome the Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 2023 Draft Pick Bobblehead to the league. Edition size: 223.

