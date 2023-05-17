Why are Carolina Panthers fans turning on Christian McCaffrey?
By Dean Jones
Why have Carolina Panthers begun turning on Christian McCaffrey months after the star running back was traded to the San Francisco 49ers?
There was a hint of sadness when the Carolina Panthers opted to trade their star player before the 2022 deadline. With the organization going nowhere fast in the immediate aftermath of Matt Rhule's firing, general manager Scott Fitterer took the opportunity to recoup valuable assets and ship Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for a proverbial bounty.
McCaffrey was one of the few tradable assets worthy of sacrificing. Offers also came for Brian Burns and Derrick Brown, but losing two indispensable defenders would have sent the wrong message to any head coach who might become a candidate to replace Rhule.
There was an initial perception that McCaffrey was stung by the Panthers after a late-night call from Fitterer. Fast forward a few months later and the former first-round selection has a different view on the situation.
Christian McCaffrey takes a swipe at Carolina Panthers
When speaking at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series event via Pro Football Talk, McCaffrey claimed that being traded was not only the right move, but it turned out to be the best thing that's ever happened to him (apparently). The Stanford product also took an unnecessary shot at the Panthers from a cultural standpoint as a late, late parting gift.
"In hindsight, I firmly believe it’s the best thing that ever happened to me. I say this with the utmost respect, this is a family. It’s the first time I felt like, even alumni, just getting to know these guys, it’s special; it’s different, and there’s a reason it’s sustainable and has been for so long. The word I would use now is, just very proud to be a part of this organization."- Christian McCaffrey via PFT
McCaffrey could have left it alone and just declared his happiness. What fans are most peeved about is the comments that inferred things weren't on the same level from a team atmosphere standpoint in Carolina.
While that might have been the case throughout Rhule's disastrous reign, McCaffrey is conveniently forgetting the relationships generated with the likes of Greg Olsen - who called him a son - and Cam Newton. So it's not surprising to see some sections of the fanbase begin to look at the dual-threat weapon a little differently.
Whether McCaffrey's comments drop the esteem in which he is held by many or not is a moot point. The trade was a win-win for both parties, with the player ending up on a contending team in a system that could prolong his career as injuries seemed to take their toll after shouldering such a heavy burden on the Panthers.
In turn, this provided Carolina with enough disposable draft income to make their daring move up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Something that could be franchise-changing if Bryce Young becomes what everyone in the building hopes.
Considering McCaffrey has been paid $18.35 million which counts as dead money in 2023 and spent the best part of two seasons in the treatment room, perhaps keep your mouth shut. Even if he probably thought nothing of it at the time.
This is why it's hard to root for former players more often than not. There are exceptions to the rule - Cam Newton, Olsen, and Thomas Davis in recent years to be precise - but one comment has the scope to put people's backs up.
Fortunately for McCaffrey, a trip to Carolina isn't in his immediate future next season.