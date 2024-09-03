Carolina Panthers final game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Raiders - Week 3
Starting at 0-2 wouldn't be ideal, but this was always going to be a gradual route back into contention for the Carolina Panthers. Their next engagement - at the Las Vegas Raiders - is a winnable contest in no uncertain terms.
Some problems could be Carolina's undoing - namely, phenomenal edge rusher Maxx Crosby and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. However, head coach Antonio Pierce opted to move forward with Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback. He's competitive but makes mistakes when confused by different coverages.
Prediction: Win (1-2)
This is something the Panthers can use to their advantage. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a master at making things difficult for opposing quarterbacks no matter the talent level at his disposal. If he can do the same with Minshew, it will leave the door open for second-year quarterback Bryce Young to gain his first NFL road victory.
Carolina Panthers vs. Bengals - Week 4
The kinks should be worked out by now. There will be a bedding-in period for the Panthers over the first few games of the campaign. This is the time when everything should be moving more efficiently, especially on the offensive side of the football.
Carolina will be hoping this comes to fruition with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town. The AFC North team will be looking to make another deep postseason run with quarterback Joe Burrow healthy and some imposing assets across the depth chart. This might be the last time Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are a prolific wide receiver partnership with the latter playing on the franchise tag. Making the most of it is crucial.
Prediction: Loss (1-3)
This might be a step too far for the Panthers at this stage of their rebuild. There won't be many expectations on Carolina's shoulders in this one, which should allow Dave Canales the freedom to be creative and keep this competitive before falling late.
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 5
There is an interesting rivalry brewing between the Panthers and Chicago Bears. This stems from the trade that moved Carolina up from No. 9 overall into No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young. Something that appears to have worked out extremely well for the NFC North franchise right now.
A disastrous season for the Panthers saw them embarrassingly give up the No. 1 pick in 2024, which the Bears used to take Caleb Williams. The Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU has generational qualities and boasts a supporting cast capable of taking the league by storm, including former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.
Prediction: Win (2-3)
This is all about pride. The Panthers cannot afford to make this trade look even worse and will have some extra motivation to win for Young on the road. Easier said than done, so it'll be interesting to see the resolve of Canales' players with the circumstances surrounding this fixture.