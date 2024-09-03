Carolina Panthers final game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 6
The Carolina Panthers have some pride to restore within the NFC South this season. They've been a walkover for too long since their dominance in the mid-2010s. Dave Canales won't win every game, but raised urgency and intensity should ensure they won't go down without a fight.
Expectations are incredibly high around the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. They invested heavily in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could be the missing piece of the puzzle. Raheem Morris' appointment to head coach represents a significant upgrade on Arthur Smith, so a bold bid for the division crown is anticipated.
Prediction: Win (3-3)
Carolina will respect the Falcons, but they shouldn't fear them. If they can put pressure on Cousins, mistakes will arrive. Ejiro Evero's emphasized improving turnovers this offseason. Winning the turnover battle in this one will do their chances of coming away victorious a tremendous amount of good.
Carolina Panthers at Commanders - Week 7
This is one of the trickier games to call on Carolina's schedule. If it was last season, one could easily anticipate the Panthers coming away from the newly named Northwest Stadium with another morale-boosting victory. That's not the case anymore.
The Washington Commanders have gone through more upheaval than most this offseason. Everything about the franchise looks unrecognizable - from the ownership and front office to the coaching staff and playing personnel. These drastic alterations were necessary and sparked fresh life into the fanbase.
Prediction: Loss (3-4)
This will see linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Jeremy Chinn go up against their old employers after their departures in free agency, so the revenge factor is in play. The Commanders are at home and have a dynamic quarterback under center in Jayden Daniels. Securing success isn't impossible for the Panthers, but it'll be difficult with head coach Dan Quinn leading the charge.
Carolina Panthers at Broncos - Week 8
The Denver Broncos harbored lofty ambitions last season after making Sean Payton their head coach. Winning eight games wasn't terrible by any stretch, but it was deeply disappointing considering what was anticipated before a competitive down was played.
Payton remains in the job, but the pressure is building. The Super Bowl winner bought himself some time by making rookie quarterback Bo Nix his starter. This is the reason why the Panthers should fancy their chances of coming away from Mile High Stadium with another impressive victory on their travels.
Prediction: Win (4-4)
Ejiro Evero - the former Broncos defensive coordinator - holds the key. He needs to make sure Nix is confused constantly and prone to individual errors. There's nothing the talent elsewhere can do to compensate for this if the former Oregon star becomes a weak link. That should be enough for the Panthers to triumph in a close-fought clash.