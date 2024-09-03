Carolina Panthers final game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 13
The Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time this season in Week 13. This has been a one-sided affair over recent years. Not even Tom Brady's retirement before the 2023 campaign changed the narrative.
Tampa Bay swept the Panthers again last season with ex-Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield under center. This game with have special meaning for head coach Dave Canales, who spent one year as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator before getting the top job with their NFC South rival.
Prediction: Loss (6-6)
The Buccaneers did everything in their power to keep everyone around for another shot at playoff glory. This continuity and previous dominance makes it difficult to suggest anything other than a Tampa Bay win. However, if anyone knows how to beat them, it's Canales. Something that only adds to the sense of fascination with the business end of the campaign approaching.
Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 14
Going to the Philadelphia Eagles is a daunting challenge for even the best NFL teams. It's arguably the league's most hostile environment with a rabid fanbase who have no problem intimidating the opposition. This presents a different set of challenges for the Panthers in pursuit of a shocking victory on their travels.
The Eagles lost Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to retirement this offseason. Howie Roseman's taken everything in his stride, retooling accordingly through free agency, the draft, and trading for wide receiver Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders to avoid a similar freefall they experienced in 2023.
Prediction: Loss (6-7)
Carolina must be physical and keep mistakes to a minimum to stand any chance of getting one over on the Eagles. That might not be enough when it's all said and done, especially with the concerns surrounding their cornerback unit versus the stud duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 15
Things don't get any easier for the Panthers on the back of three straight losses in this scenario. The Dallas Cowboys visit Bank of America Stadium, which could resemble a glorified home game for Mike McCarthy's men given how well their fanbase travels across the country.
The Cowboys haven't managed their contract situations well this offseason. That said, there is still enough firepower to reach the postseason and make a considerable mark. There are very few holes on the roster and some elite-level performers capable of winning games single-handed when in the mood.
Prediction: Loss (6-8)
Controlling the clock is crucial in this one. The Panthers will hopefully have second-round running back Jonathon Brooks firing on all cylinders by this point. Leaning on the former Texas star heavily should keep the game closer than many anticipate, but it's hard to see Carolina coming away with the win versus an organization going for the Super Bowl after decades of falling flat.