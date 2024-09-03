Carolina Panthers final game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16
Dave Canales' biggest test if this scenario comes to fruition will be ending a concerning slide and ensuring the Carolina Panthers finish their regular-season home engagements on a high. It won't be easy, but the Arizona Cardinals are beatable despite having some top-notch performers on both sides of the football.
Drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. was a massive boost for quarterback Kyle Murray. Their defense is young and explosive, so nothing but a rousing effort will do for the Panthers' fanbase to go home happy after another rollercoaster campaign on home soil.
Prediction: Win (7-8)
The Panthers will be battered and bruised, so this is all about digging deep. Rising to the occasion with their backs against the wall is going to be tough. But it's essential if Carolina wants to come away from with campaign with something to show for their improved efforts under Canales' guidance.
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 17
The Panthers conclude their regular season with two road games versus divisional opposition. First up is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will see Dave Canales return to the site where he enhanced his blossoming reputation. Specifically, galvanizing quarterback Baker Mayfield's career when all hope seemed lost.
It'll be interesting to see how Mayfield fares within another scheme and without Canales' expert teachings. The Buccaneers are expecting similar if not improved production after paying the signal-caller handsomely. Whether he's capable of such feats hasn't been determined.
Prediction: Loss (7-9)
Tampa Bay should be right in the playoff mix at this stage of the season. The Panthers won't be going down without a fight, but this hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the franchise in recent years. And most of the players who've tormented Carolina remain on the books, which isn't exactly ideal.
Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 18
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to regain the NFC South title this season. That seems like the minimum requirement following their splashy moves throughout the offseason. They might have things wrapped up by this point. However, a situation could emerge where Raheem Morris' men have to overcome the Panthers to guarantee the crown.
Carolina wouldn't be playing for anything more than pride in this scenario. Being the spoiler and ensuring one of their close foes doesn't reach their required targets should keep motivation high. Dave Canales will be accepting nothing less, even though some players will have their sights set on a nice break following the contest.
Prediction: Loss (7-10)
Finishing with another losing record would sting, especially for team owner David Tepper. The billionaire has yet to taste prolonged winning since buying the organization. However, improving their victory tally by five in Year 1 of Canales' tenure represents a positive step in the right direction.