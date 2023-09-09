Carolina Panthers final game by game predictions for the 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers begin to make strides under head coach Frank Reich?
By Dean Jones
How will the Carolina Panthers fare on a game-by-game basis during their first campaign with Frank Reich and Bryce Young leading the charge in 2023?
After months of rebuilding and preparing, the Carolina Panthers finally get their 2023 season underway this weekend. It hasn't been the easiest week for the franchise given the ongoing distraction of Brian Burns' contract stalemate with the front office, but that hasn't stopped fans from wondering what this new regime might be capable of if everything clicks right away.
Not many are tipping the Panthers to do much. However, there are a few analysts who are highly positive about the team's chances of making their presence felt within an NFC South division that looks there for the taking.
With that in mind, we took an in-depth look at Caroina's chances in our final game-by-game predictions for the 2023 campaign.
Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 1
This is a winnable game for the Carolina Panthers to begin their season. But with injuries to the wide receiver room and Brian Burns' status also up in the air due to his contract dispute, it's not a clear-cut case.
The Falcons will be highly charged for this one in a hostile environment. They'll be eager to make life difficult for Bryce Young and the likes of Grady Jarrett will also be salivating at the prospect of going up against rookie fourth-round offensive lineman Chandler Zavala.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
It could go either way, in all honesty. Even though the Burns situation is evolving into an unnecessary distraction, we're confident it'll be alright on the night.