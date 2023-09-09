Carolina Panthers final game by game predictions for the 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers begin to make strides under head coach Frank Reich?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings - Week 4
It appears the Minnesota Vikings are a team in flux heading into the new campaign. They've gotten rid of some experienced veterans to indicate a rebuild of sorts, but keeping Danielle Hunter around shows those in power fancy their chances of retaining the NFC North if everyone stays clear of injuries.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins is productive and wide receiver Justin Jefferson is arguably the league's most dynamic threat. However, the inside information from Adam Thielen might be enough to tip the scales in the Carolina Panthers' favor on home soil.
Prediction: Win (3-1)
The Panthers have to make their home games count this season. Minnesota is a dangerous outfit, but Frank Reich's men are capable of producing a positive result.
Carolina Panthers at Lions - Week 5
The Detroit Lions made a huge statement to begin the regular season by winning at the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Dan Campbell's men feel like something special could be in the offing this season, which makes this a tough test for the Panthers all things considered.
Campbell won't want a repeat of the thumping dished out by Carolina last season on Christmas Eve. He'll be reminding his players of that exact fact before they step onto the field, which is only going to make life tougher.
Prediction: Loss (3-2)
The Lions have a lot of firepower and will be highly motivated to avenge their embarrassing loss to the Panthers in 2022. Therefore, it might not go according to plan for Reich in this one.