Carolina Panthers final game by game predictions for the 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers begin to make strides under head coach Frank Reich?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins - Week 6
The Carolina Panthers' final game before their early bye week comes at the Miami Dolphins. Much will depend on the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but this is a dynamic outfit capable of leaving any team in the dust offensively when early momentum is generated.
Miami's offense is predicated on speed overwhelming opponents. Carolina has some issues to answer in the secondary, which means it might be difficult to contain the prolific wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Prediction: Loss (3-3)
Couple this with some outstanding weapons on defense, it's not hard to see why the Panthers might find life difficult going into their bye week on a positive note.
Carolina Panthers vs. Texans - Week 8
This is a good game for the Panthers coming off their bye. The Houston Texans have a young, inexperienced team in transition with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud under center, which makes this a winnable clash in front of the home crowd at Bank of America Stadium.
Stroud and Bryce Young will be linked closely - which is something they've experienced since high school. They were the first two signal-callers chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the comparisons will be plentiful throughout their professional journeys.
Prediction: Win (4-3)
With the extra time to prepare and some additional rest, the Panthers should have enough to down the Texans in this one. Anything less could see complications emerge heading into the midway stage.