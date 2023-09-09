Carolina Panthers final game by game predictions for the 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers begin to make strides under head coach Frank Reich?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 11
Things don't get any easier for the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. This will probably feel like a road game when one considers the number of visiting fans that might be in attendance at Bank of America Stadium, which represents another big challenge for Bryce Young during his first pro campaign.
Dallas is once again tipped by many to go deep into the postseason. They almost always flatter to deceive, but Dan Quinn's defense alone looks elite enough to propel them into contention.
Prediction: Loss (5-5)
If Mike McCarthy's play-calling sparks the offense into life, the Cowboys will be a tough out for anybody. So the Panthers would do well to get anything out of this one.
Carolina Panthers at Titans - Week 12
It's hard to gauge what to expect from the Tennessee Titans this season. They have talent on both sides of the football that must be respected, but serious questions surround the quarterback position that could hold them back from contention in the AFC South.
Ryan Tannehill will start the campaign under center, but whether he'll still have the same responsibilities at this stage remains to be seen. The Titans drafted Will Levis in the hope he can be their long-term answer, but Malik Willis demonstrated exceptional growth this summer and is reportedly their clear No. 2 currently.
Prediction: Win (6-5)
If the Panthers' run defense can keep Derrick Henry quiet, they have a good chance. But as we all know, that's easier said than done.