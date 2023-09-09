Carolina Panthers final game by game predictions for the 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers begin to make strides under head coach Frank Reich?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 13
With Tom Brady officially retired at long last, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are embarking on a period of transition. There is also no fear factor attached to playing them home or away entering the 2023 campaign.
The Carolina Panthers come up against a familiar NFC South foe for the first time this season. They also look set to square off against their former quarterback Baker Mayfield providing he is still under center by this point.
Prediction: Win (7-5)
No NFL game is a cake walk and the Buccaneers still have an abundance of weapons that demand close attention. However, the Panthers should be relishing the prospect of going up versus Mayfield - a signal-caller clearly on the decline in recent seasons.
Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 14
Another tricky road game sees the Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. There will be some weary limbs within the ranks at this stage and despite winning at the venue last season, the Caesars Superdome hasn't been the most hospitable place for Carolina over the years.
We should have a broader perspective about where both teams are at this juncture. The Saints will also have running back Alvin Kamara in the lineup, who'll miss their first encounter through suspension.
Prediction: Loss (7-6)
It would be a real coup if the Panthers could get another victory in New Orleans at such an important time of the campaign. For now, we're going with the hosts by a slender margin.