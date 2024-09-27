Carolina Panthers finally have life with one more ace up their sleeve in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers finally have signs of life following their Week 3 triumph at the Las Vegas Raiders. This provided head coach Dave Canales some comfort regarding his strategies and teaching methods having the desired effect if everyone gets on the same page. He'll also know that one win doesn't equate to a successful campaign.
Carolina remains among the bottom feeders despite a surge of optimism in recent days. However, all hope is not lost under Canales' guidance. It's also worth remembering that the Panthers have one more ace up their sleeve ready to be revealed in the not-too-distant future.
Carolina Panthers could be ready to unleash Jonathon Brooks soon
Canales recently confirmed that running back Jonathon Brooks was edging closer to making his presence felt. The second-round selection can be designated to return from injured reserve following this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Panthers are sitting at 2-2 by this point, it's got the scope to make a significant difference.
The Panthers ignored other needs to trade up for Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the consensus best running back in this class following an exceptional college career at Texas. Unfortunately for the player, this came to an abrupt halt thanks to a torn ACL that needed significant rehabilitation.
Those in power weren't concerned about his long-term outlook during their pre-draft assessments. They've taken things slowly with Brooks to avoid any unnecessary setbacks. That will remain the case when he's active, especially considering how well Chuba Hubbard is carrying the football so far this season.
Expecting miracles from Brooks immediately is unfair and unrealistic in equal measure. The Panthers have the luxury of easing him into the offense and providing the first-year pro with time to get his football legs back. But his mere presence on the field is going to make the opposition think differently about how they approach defensive schematics.
Not a bad card to play at this stage of the campaign, right?
Carolina didn't draft Brooks to make the postseason in Year 1 of another rebuild. This was a long-term investment and protecting it is crucial. He'll be eager to get back involved and remind the world why he was such a highly-touted prospect with the Longhorns. The Panthers also have an offensive line capable of plowing the road and providing opportunities for substantial yardage.
Excitement is building among the fanbase regarding Brooks, who gained 1,425 all-purpose yards and 11 combined touchdowns in just 11 games last season. Canales wants his offense to be reliant on the run. Providing there are no issues during his initial transition, there's a lot to like about his chances of having an outstanding second half of the campaign.
Hubbard will still get his touches. Brooks' activation will impact Miles Sanders more than anyone, which could see general manager Dan Morgan entertain trade offers for the former second-round pick out of Penn State if a willing suitor comes forward.
That's for the future. For now, Brooks needs to establish himself as an integral piece of the puzzle and repay the faith shown in him by the Panthers. Nobody is expecting the second coming of Barry Sanders, but adding him to a backfield that also includes Hubbard is a mouth-watering proposition that can propel this offense to new heights.
Hope has been in short supply where the Panthers are concerned in recent years. Brooks' return will increase this exponentially.