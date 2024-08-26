Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster projection after the 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers safeties (5)
- Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Alex Cook, Demani Richardson
- Sam Franklin Jr (injured/reserve)
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for some difficult decisions in the safety room. Some are locked into their roles while others face an anxious wait to learn their fate. Looking at the options available and how well they've performed this summer, Dan Morgan will be letting some good players walk.
Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are the starting duo and look capable of providing consistent assurance on the backend. Nick Scott is the primary backup after gaining the trust of Ejiro Evero in a different environment. Alex Cook's continued progression and ability to come up with big plays make him a perfect depth piece.
A chance is also taken on Demani Richardson over Jammie Robinson. The undrafted free agent is fast, plays with ruthless aggression, and made a strong impact on Carolina's offseason engagements. Sam Franklin Jr. will start the campaign on injured reserve after suffering a broken foot on the Bank of America Stadium turf.
Carolina Panthers cornerbacks (6)
- Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, D'Shawn Jamison, Dicaprio Bootle
- Dane Jackson (injured/reserve)
Dan Morgan wasn't going to wait around in pursuit of fortifying the cornerback unit in the wake of Dane Jackson's hamstring complication. The Panthers struck a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for Mike Jackson, who's got some nice coverage capabilities and might be a starting option in Week 1 if everything goes well over the next fortnight.
Jaycee Horn is the alpha in the unit. The cornerback enjoyed a better run of luck on the health front this offseason and looks poised to enter the elite category in 2024 if the same trend continues. Something that could make the former first-round selection a wealthy man with a new deal on the horizon.
Troy Hill is the aging yet dependable nickel cornerback. D'Shawn Jamison's rise to prominence deserves a spot. Chau Smith-Wade's smooth transition ensures the rookie's name will be on the 53-man squad. Dicaprio Bootle gets the other place, at least until Jackson is ready to participate once again.
Carolina Panthers linebackers (8)
- Jadeveon Clowney, Josey Jewell, Shaq Thompson, D.J. Johnson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Eku Leota
- D.J. Wonnum (PUP list)
If the Panthers want to stand any chance of making strides in 2024, they need to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This was a constant frustration last season despite the presence of Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. Both are no longer around, so the onus is on others to step up and provide the pass-rush needed.
Jadeveon Clowney is the established star Carolina will rely on heavily. The likes of Eku Leota and D.J. Johnson have flashed during the preseason. K'Lavon Chaisson also has enough athletic attributes to become more impactful under Ejiro Evero's guidance.
On the interior, Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell are the team's starting middle linebacker duo. Rookie third-round pick Trevin Wallace looks capable of gaining prominent reps immediately after coming of age during the preseason. Claudin Cherelus could get the other spot, but this is another area where Dan Morgan might target for additional reinforcements.
D.J. Wonnum will likely start the campaign on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn quad.